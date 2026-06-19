South Africa: 'Not a Family Stokvel' - - Mk Party Expels Zuma's Daughter and MP Nhlamulo Ndhlela

The uMkhonto Wesizwe party has axed the high-profile duo with immediate effect following a string of unauthorised public statements and social media posts. Secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo stated the decisive move aims to prove the party is not a 'family stokvel'.

Former president Jacob Zuma's political party, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK), has officially expelled his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and parliamentary member Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

The expulsion was announced by the MK secretary-general, Sibonelo Nomvalo, at a press conference in Cedarwoods, Johannesburg, on 18 June.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nomvalo said the pair had made "a series of actions, public statements and activities" that were in conflict with the constitutional obligations of members and leaders of the MK party and had "undermined organisational unity, discipline and cohesion".

Nomvalo highlighted that Zuma-Sambudla had made repeated public statements and social media posts that undermined the authority of party leadership and led to factionalism within the party. In Ndhlela's case, Nomvalo referred to an unauthorised press briefing he held in May, which led to his immediate removal as the party spokesperson.

The pair were also reprimanded for an incident preceding the death of MP Mzikayise "'Muzi" Ntshingila on 4 June after an illness. According to Nomvalo, the two had transferred the ailing MP to a medical facility without his family's knowledge. Furthermore, they defied explicit party orders to stay away from his funeral and refrain from making public statements about his death or marital status, continuing instead to post...