South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay's Water Crisis Compounded By Dysfunctional Metro's Service and Communication Breakdowns

The water crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay worsens as treatment plants struggle, reservoirs drain and residents, contending with ongoing outages, voice growing frustrations.

While Nelson Mandela Bay's municipality urged residents to report water leaks "immediately" as part of its emergency response to one of the worst water crises the metro has seen in recent years, its own fault-reporting telephone and WhatsApp lines had been cut off -- because the municipality hadn't paid the bill.

The metro is grappling with critically low reservoir levels, chemical shortages at its treatment plants, more than 7,500 unrepaired leaks and a procurement process so dysfunctional that plumbers cannot be appointed because a bid adjudication committee has repeatedly failed to meet -- even though promises were made.

The timing could not be worse. The metro is hosting a Springbok match against the Barbarians at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, while MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zolile Williams hosts mayors, municipal managers and traditional leaders from across the Eastern Cape for a two-day Political Munimec Meeting -- a gathering whose stated purpose is to strengthen service delivery and municipal governance.

Dozens of suburbs across the metro are affected, with several key reservoirs at critically low levels. The Rosedale Reservoir is empty, while Emerald Hill and Gelvandale sit at 2%, Heatherbank at 3% and Lovemore Heights...