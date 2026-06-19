Uganda: BBS Journalist Joseph Seruwooza Dies At Mulago Hospital

BBS Television journalist Joseph Seruwooza has died.

Seruwooza passed away on the morning of June 19, 2026, at about 6:30am at Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

Family and colleagues said he died following complications arising from a blood clot reportedly linked to ulcers.

His death has sent shockwaves through Uganda's broadcast journalism community, where he was widely known for his professionalism, commitment to accurate reporting, and ability to connect with audiences.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During his career at BBS Television, Seruwooza became a familiar face to viewers, covering a wide range of stories and highlighting issues affecting communities across the country.

His reporting style and dedication to public service journalism earned him respect from both colleagues and the public.

Fellow journalists described him as a hardworking and supportive professional who was always willing to guide younger reporters entering the industry.

Colleagues at BBS remembered him as a journalist committed to integrity, accuracy, and storytelling, qualities that helped shape his reputation within Uganda's media landscape.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from journalists, media practitioners, friends, and viewers, many of whom have praised his contribution to the profession and the positive impact he had on those around him.

Seruwooza's death is a significant loss to Uganda's media industry, where he spent years informing the public and amplifying community voices through his work.

Details regarding funeral and burial arrangements had not yet been announced by family members by press time.

He leaves behind a legacy of dedicated journalism, mentorship, and service that will be remembered by colleagues and audiences for years to come.