Uganda: NRM's Paddy Kisembo Elected Kikuube District Chairperson in Landslide Victory

19 June 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Paddy Kisembo has been declared the LC5 Chairperson-elect for Kikuube District after a landslide victory in Thursday's district chairperson by-election.

Kikuube District Returning Officer Emmanuel Twine announced the results on Thursday evening after tallying and verifying votes from across the district.

According to the official declaration, Kisembo garnered 26,612 votes, defeating his closest challenger, National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Fenekansi Timanyire, who secured 8,712 votes.

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Twine said the tallying process was conducted in accordance with Section 147 of the Local Governments Act, Cap. 138, which requires the Returning Officer to aggregate votes recorded on all Declaration of Results Forms before declaring a winner.

The by-election recorded 35,324 valid votes. A total of 887 ballot papers were rejected as invalid, bringing the total number of ballots counted to 36,211. Another 74 ballot papers were recorded as spoilt.

While announcing the results, Twine said: "I, Twine Emmanuel, being the Returning Officer for Kikuube Electoral District, having added up the number of votes cast as recorded on each Declaration of Results Form in accordance with Section 147 of the Local Governments Act, Cap. 138, declare that Paddy Kisembo, who has obtained the largest number of votes, is the elected candidate for Kikuube Electoral District."

Kisembo secured 75.3 percent of the valid votes cast, cementing the NRM's dominance in the district and earning a decisive mandate to lead the local government.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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