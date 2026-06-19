Sudan: Diplomatic Source Denies Statements Attributed to Ambassador Gaddafi

An informed diplomatic source told SUNA that statements attributed by an online news website to Ambassador Gaddafi Abdullah Mohamed through a third party are inaccurate.

The source said Ambassador Gaddafi had made no statements to the website, either directly or indirectly, and stressed that the information and remarks attributed to him in the publication are entirely unfounded.

The website had claimed that former Sudanese Consul in the Chadian city of Abéché had disclosed details surrounding his removal from Chad and the closure of the Sudanese consulate in Abéché. It further alleged that the former consul accused Sudan's Ambassador to Chad, based in N'Djamena, of direct involvement in the measures taken against him by the Chadian authorities.