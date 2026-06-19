Sudan: Cabinet Discusses Issues Related to Security and Livelihoods

The Council of Ministers held its regular meeting on Thursday in Khartoum under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris.

At the outset of its deliberations, the Cabinet reviewed a report and recommendations submitted by the High Committee on the Reform and Unification of Land and Urban Planning Legislation, presented by Minister of Justice Dr. Abdullah Mohamed Dirif.

Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir said in a press statement that the Government of Hope attaches special importance to legislation governing land and urban planning in order to avoid the shortcomings of the past and build a future for coming generations on sound foundations.

He noted that the Cabinet heard interventions from several ministers on the matter and put forward a number of new proposals to address the issue of unifying land and urban planning legislation.

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Al-Eisir said the Cabinet also discussed a report on the condition of national roads and bridges and plans for their rehabilitation and development, particularly the Shambat, Al-Mak Nimir and Al-Halfaya bridges in the national capital, Khartoum. The report was presented by Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Saif Al-Nasr Al-Tijani Haroun.

In this regard, the Cabinet stressed the need to align the road and bridge rehabilitation and maintenance plan with the ministry's 2026-2030 five-year strategic plan and to adopt an integrated project for the rehabilitation, maintenance and construction of roads and bridges. The project would include a detailed programme specifying priorities, costs, sources of financing, implementation timelines, implementing entities and performance indicators, while making use of all available resources.

He added that the Cabinet would continue discussions on roads and bridges in line with the vision presented by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

The Cabinet also received a briefing from Minister of Interior Lieutenant General (Police) Babiker Samra on combating smuggling and narcotics and on preparations for the rainy season. He reviewed the readiness of the National Civil Defence Council to mitigate the adverse effects of the rainy season.

Al-Eisir said the Minister of Interior affirmed his ministry's full preparedness for the rainy season based on reports from the Early Warning Unit. In this regard, the Cabinet also received briefings from Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza and Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim on the preparations undertaken by Khartoum State and the Ministry of Health for the rainy season.

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He affirmed that Thursday's Cabinet session addressed a number of issues related to security and people's livelihoods, particularly those concerning the supply of bread and petroleum products, noting that the Cabinet is exploring all possible means to mitigate factors adversely affecting living conditions and that the Government of Hope places citizens' welfare at the top of its priorities.