Sudan: Prime Minister Briefed On Overall Situation in Northern State

19 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris was briefed on the overall security and service situation in Northern State during a meeting in Khartoum on Thursday with Northern State Wali Lieutenant General Abdel Rahman Abdel Hamid. The meeting was attended by Minister of Federal Governance and Rural Development Engineer Mohamed Kortikela Saleh and Prime Minister's Adviser Nizar Abdullah Mohamed.

In a press statement, the Wali said the meeting reviewed the current situation and security conditions in the state, the prevailing economic challenges and ways to address them, as well as an assessment of the previous agricultural season and preparations for the upcoming season.

He added that the meeting also discussed electricity-related issues and ways to maximize the use of solar energy to support the state's agricultural sector.

Lieutenant General Abdel Rahman Abdel Hamid affirmed that the Prime Minister had shown considerable understanding of all the issues raised and directed that practical measures be taken to address them, noting that implementation of these directives would be followed up in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Read the original article on SNA.

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