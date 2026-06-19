Uganda: Basalirwa Urges State to Respect Due Process in Handling Opposition Legal Cases

Former Bugiri Municipality MP and JEEMA president Asuman Basalirwa has urged government to respect due process in the handling of legal cases involving opposition leaders, saying state institutions must operate strictly within the law.

Speaking during NBS Television's Frontline programme on Thursday, Basalirwa said lawful procedures already exist for investigating and prosecuting suspects and should be followed without exception.

"If you are interested in Basalirwa, go to the police and ask them to investigate. If they have a case, they will issue summons," he said.

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He maintained that arrests should not precede investigations, arguing that established legal frameworks are sufficient to handle any alleged wrongdoing.

The debate came amid ongoing court cases and arrests involving several opposition figures, including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who was recently arraigned in court on charges of misprision of treason following his arrest by armed security personnel.

The development has sparked concern among sections of the legal fraternity and opposition supporters, who argue that lawyers and political actors involved in sensitive cases are increasingly coming under pressure.

The discussion also comes as National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi remains outside the country following the disputed January 2026 election, while continuing to mobilise supporters abroad.

On the same programme, Senior Presidential Advisor Moses Byaruhanga defended the government's position, insisting that due legal process is being followed in all cases.

"Besigye is accused of treason and the state has said they are ready to proceed. His lawyers have filed applications which have delayed his case," Byaruhanga said.

He dismissed claims of political persecution, arguing that the cases against opposition figures are purely legal matters that should be determined by courts.

"Besigye is in jail for the allegations against him and he has to answer. This isn't political persecution. There is a case against him," he said.

Byaruhanga also rejected claims that government is using the law to target opposition politicians, insisting that accountability applies to all leaders regardless of political affiliation.

Still, Basalirwa maintained that constitutional safeguards must be observed at all times, warning against practices that could undermine public confidence in justice institutions.

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The debate reflects ongoing political tensions as Uganda's opposition navigates arrests, court battles, and shifting leadership dynamics, with questions emerging about the broader state of political competition and governance in the country.