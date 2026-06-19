Uganda: Fishing Not Banned, Minister Migadde Clarifies As He Campaigns in Kalangala By-Election

State Minister for Fisheries Robert Migadde Ndugwa has clarified that government has not stopped fishing activities on Uganda's waters, stressing that fishermen remain free to operate as long as they comply with fisheries regulations and use approved gear.

Migadde made the remarks on Thursday while campaigning for NRM flagbearer Idah Nabayiga at Lwanabatya Landing Site in Kyamuswa County on Buseke Island ahead of the Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

Addressing hundreds of residents and members of the fishing community, the minister said misinformation--particularly on social media--had created the false impression that fishing had been banned.

"People are allowed to fish, but they must use the right gear. The impression that fishing has been stopped is not true," Migadde said.

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He warned individuals involved in importing, distributing, or using illegal fishing gear that government would continue enforcing fisheries laws to protect fish stocks and sustain livelihoods dependent on Lake Victoria and other water bodies.

According to Migadde, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act provides strict penalties for offenders, with importers of illegal fishing gear facing up to seven years in prison, while users risk up to two years.

"We made the law very punitive because we want to eliminate illegal fishing practices. Those importing illegal gear should know the consequences ahead of them," he said.

The minister urged fishing communities to cooperate with authorities by reporting individuals and shops involved in the illegal gear trade.

"If people continue giving us information about where the stores are and who the distributors are, it will go a long way in helping us address this challenge," he said.

Migadde also appealed for unity among fishing communities, saying fishermen, traders, and other stakeholders must work together to promote sustainable fisheries management.

On concerns about corruption among fisheries enforcement officers, he said government had introduced regular transfers to reduce malpractice but stressed that both bribe takers and bribe givers would face punishment where evidence is available.

"We are not only looking at enforcement officers. Any fisher who offers a bribe will also be arrested if evidence is provided. We must all be vigilant and support the fight against corruption," he said.

The minister further revealed plans to strengthen landing site management committees by giving them more authority in fisheries governance, including supervising the destruction of confiscated illegal gear at seizure points.

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The campaign event was also attended by Kyamuswa County MP Carolyn Birungi Nanyondo, who urged voters to support the ruling party and strengthen its leadership structure in Kalangala.

Nabayiga said Kalangala's challenges in health, transport, and fisheries require leaders capable of lobbying government effectively for services.

"We are not constituting a government because the government is already in place. What remains is to complete the NRM leadership structure in Kalangala by electing leaders who can effectively lobby for services," she said.

Leaders at the rally urged residents to back Nabayiga in the upcoming by-election, saying her election would strengthen Kalangala's representation and improve service delivery in island communities.