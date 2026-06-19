Uganda: How Kisembo Swept Kikuube LC5 By-Election

National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Paddy Kisembo won the Kikuube District LC5 chairperson by-election in a decisive sweep, securing 26,612 votes against 8,712 for National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Fenekansi Timanyire.

The election, which covered 330 polling stations across Kikuube District, was declared shortly before midnight by District Returning Officer Emmanuel Twine at the tally centre at Kikuube District Headquarters.

According to official results, a total of 35,324 valid votes were cast. The poll also recorded 887 invalid votes and 74 spoilt ballot papers, bringing the total ballots counted to 36,211.

From the onset of tallying, Kisembo maintained a commanding lead across most areas, with results consolidating his advantage as returns came in from across the district.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, who presided over the declaration process, commended voters and candidates for what he described as a largely peaceful exercise.

"I want to commend the people of Kikuube for being peaceful. I have not received reports of fights or major incidents of violence. Thank you for exercising your rights," Byabakama said.

However, Byabakama expressed concern over the persistently low voter turnout observed during the by-election, noting that it remains a challenge the commission must urgently address.

He said the commission had interacted with voters during field visits, where some raised concerns affecting participation, adding that these issues would be discussed internally to find appropriate remedies.

"Indeed we have low voter turnout. We spoke to voters at various polling stations and they shared concerns. We shall sit as a commission and discuss these issues because they are not unique to Kikuube," he said.

Despite the Electoral Commission's assurance of a credible process, the opposition National Unity Platform rejected the outcome, alleging widespread malpractice.

Timanyire's campaign team, led by Kikuube NUP chairperson Peter Senjubu, claimed the election was marred by voter bribery, intimidation, and ballot manipulation.

"This was not an election. We have videos of pre-ticked ballot papers. People were intimidated and many did not go for voting. Vote rigging was extreme involving even security agencies," Senjubu alleged.

He said the party was collecting evidence to challenge the results in court, indicating that a formal petition would be filed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, after being declared winner, Kisembo called for reconciliation and unity, urging his opponents and supporters to put the campaign behind them and focus on development.

"I want to ask my colleagues we contested with, and those who did not support me, let us join hands and push Kikuube forward. We need to reconcile for a better district," Kisembo said.

He outlined health, education, clean water access, and fighting land grabbing through issuance of free land titles as key priorities of his administration.

The contest ended with both celebration and dispute--marking a decisive political victory for NRM, but setting the stage for a possible legal battle from the opposition.