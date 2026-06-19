Uganda: Kabaka's County Chiefs Urged to Step Up Service Delivery and Protect Buganda Land

County chiefs serving under Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II have been called upon to strengthen their commitment to duty and enhance service delivery in support of Buganda Kingdom development programmes.

The call was made by the Chief of Mituba II County, Mariam Ndagire of Nabweru, during a meeting of Kabaka's chiefs drawn from various sub-counties of Kyaddondo County. The meeting, which is held every two months, was hosted in Nabweru Sub-county.

Ndagire emphasized the importance of regular engagements among kingdom leaders, saying they provide a platform for sharing ideas and improving the implementation of the Kabaka's programmes.

"Such gatherings are very important because they enable us to exchange ideas and agree on how best we can serve Ssabasajja Kabaka and effectively carry out the responsibilities entrusted to us," she said.

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She stressed that stronger coordination among county chiefs would improve management of kingdom affairs and enhance service delivery to the people of Buganda.

Ndagire also urged chiefs to take initiative in executing their responsibilities instead of relying on others.

"We should not wait for everything to be done for us. There are simple responsibilities we can handle ourselves, such as keeping our work stations clean and submitting reports in time," she added.

During the meeting, several chiefs raised concerns over challenges affecting their work, particularly the need to secure land for county headquarters and administrative activities.

The chiefs expressed concern over increasing encroachment on Buganda Kingdom land and pledged to protect kingdom property.

"We shall not allow land grabbers to take over Buganda land. It is our responsibility to safeguard kingdom property for future generations," one of the chiefs said.

Participants commended Ndagire for regularly convening the meetings and guiding them in improving their performance.

"We appreciate Madam Ndagire for organizing these meetings and continuously advising us. They help us become better leaders and improve our service to the Kabaka and the people of Buganda," another chief noted.

The meeting ended with renewed commitments from the chiefs to strengthen coordination, protect kingdom assets, and advance Buganda's development agenda.