South Africa: Immigrants Make an Enormous Contribution to the Food Security in South Africa

opinion

Instead of mobilising against those from other countries, we need to be learning from them, embracing and appreciating their contribution in our economy and society, not least to food security.

For more than 12 years the Department of Science and Innovation-National Research Foundation Centre of Excellence in Food Security (CoE-FS), a national research centre, has supported a wide range of research into food and nutrition security in South Africa. Some of this research has been focused on micro-enterprises, such as street vendors and spaza shops, and their contribution to the food system, especially in low-income areas.

Our research, conducted across the country, has demonstrated, with certainty, that street vendors make fresh produce more accessible to citizens, through selling at lower per-unit prices, as well as selling close to where people live or work and in small quantities that people can afford. Many also provide credit to customers they know. In short, street vendors are crucial to an accessible and equitable food system for all.

Diving deeper into our data, and based on tracking prices over two years, we found that, per kilogram, street vendors were selling eight different fruits and vegetables for an average of 32.7% less than formal-sector outlets. On a range of everyday food items - such as potatoes, onions and tomatoes - people would have to pay more than 50% more per kilogram if they bought from...