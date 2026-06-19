South Africa: Abdullah Ibrahim, the Pianist Who Turned Manenberg Into an Anthem of the Freedom Struggle.

He was called Sentso, Adolph, Dollar, then Abdullah. Nelson Mandela called him 'our Mozart'. Whatever the name, the music behind it never stopped reaching back towards the scarred but sacred hearts of District Six and the Cape Flats.

He should have carried his father's name. The New York Times obituary says that Sentso Brand, a house painter of Sotho descent, was shot dead in Cape Town in 1938 - in circumstances, the paper observed, nobody ever properly explained - when his son was four years old.

The grandmother who raised that boy understood exactly what the name Sentso would cost him under a system built to sort people by colour, and gave him her choices of names instead. He was born Adolph Johannes Brand on 9 October 1934.

In an interview with the Cape Town broadcaster Lester Kiewit for Eyewitness News, the man the world came to know as Abdullah Ibrahim corrected the record himself. "My name is Sentso, my father was MoSotho," he told Kiewit, explaining that his grandmother had given him different names altogether, which could pass as coloured or white under apartheid laws, to ease his passage through a regime that punished some kinds of blackness more harshly than others.

By the time that passage ended at the age of 91 in a hospital in Prien am Chiemsee, a lakeside town in Bavaria, Germany, in the early hours of Monday, 15 June, Ibrahim had...