South Africa: Why SA's Reconstituted Parliamentary TB Caucus Is of Critical Importance

opinion

As TB claims 54,000 South African lives annually, the reconstituted parliamentary TB Caucus must weaponise data transparency and political leadership to combat funding cuts and systemic health failures.

At the biennial SA TB Conference, in Johannesburg last week, researchers and advocates presented the latest scientific innovations while issuing a stark call to action: South Africa must prioritise a disease that kills 54,000 citizens every year.

The efforts of researchers, doctors, stakeholders and civil society at the conference were critical because tuberculosis -- despite being both preventable and curable -- remains one of the country's deadliest public health crises. Yet it rarely receives the political attention or urgency it deserves.

This is exactly why South Africa's parliamentary TB Caucus, which was reconstituted last year, matters more than ever.

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South Africa's health system is navigating multiple transitions simultaneously. The country faces a donor transition as international health funding becomes increasingly limited. It is experiencing demographic and epidemiological shifts, where infectious diseases continue to burden communities alongside a rising tide of non-communicable diseases, like hypertension, obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

It is also confronting a technological transition, where new diagnostics, digital systems and future TB vaccines offer significant promise but require political leadership and sustainable financing to ensure a comprehensive and equitable roll-out.

At first glance, parliamentary caucuses can appear symbolic -- spaces for meetings, declarations and discussion. However,...