Nigeria: Amid Rising Insecurity, Military-Style Hats, Other Items Still Sold Openly

Longtong Yakubu and Tarkaa David — Despite rising concerns about insecurity across the country, military-style tactical items, including camouflage-patterned jungle hats, are openly sold in markets across Kano and other Nigerian states.

The open display and sale of military-style accessories have continued to raise concerns, particularly amid prevailing security challenges and the authorities' efforts to prevent unauthorised persons from using materials associated with security agencies.

A visit by our correspondent to a stall at the Ado Bayero Mall, located along Zoo Road, revealed military-style headwear displayed on shelves with price tags ranging from N2,000 to N3,000.

Residents say such sales are thriving across different parts of Nigeria despite the Defence Ministry's ban.

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Findings revealed that interested buyers freely selected the items and made payments without restrictions or questions from the sellers.

A worker at the stall told our correspondent that the headwear enjoys considerable patronage from members of the public, including Chinese and Indian expatriates working with construction companies.

According to the worker, many expatriates purchase the hats to shield themselves from harsh weather conditions, particularly the scorching sun.

"People buy them very well. Some people complain of harassment from military officers because of the resemblance, but those who have military connections buy them with confidence," the seller said.

The worker added that some customers are attracted to the items because of their design and convenience for outdoor activities.

However, the source of the camouflage-patterned hats could not be immediately established. An insider told our correspondent that some of the items were likely imported from China.

Meanwhile, security agencies have repeatedly warned against the misuse of military uniforms and related accessories, noting that such items could be used for impersonation and to facilitate criminal activities.

This practice violates the Armed Forces Act (Cap A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004), which prohibits civilians from using military accoutrements.

The law classifies military uniforms, insignia and accoutrements as state property and regulates their issuance, possession and control.

In April, a dismissed soldier alleged that personnel purchase uniforms, boots and even bulletproof vests despite earning low wages, a claim the Nigerian Army countered, insisting that the military provides all necessary kits and ensures that troops are adequately equipped for operations.

Despite the denial, many soldiers said they buy boots and uniforms from markets to augment their supplies.

This trend has enhanced bandits' operational capabilities, enabling them to disguise themselves as military personnel while attacking unsuspecting communities.

It has become increasingly common to see bandits clad in military uniforms attacking communities or robbing travellers on highways across the country.

Oftentimes, gunmen impersonate military personnel to attack communities or travellers on the roads, thereby tarnishing the image of the military institution.

While the military spends huge sums on kits, many soldiers have resorted to open markets to purchase items such as boots and camouflage uniforms due to shortages of standard-issue equipment from the services, findings have revealed.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria budgeted N13,450,629,951 for 2026 to procure military kits and other protective gear for personnel.

A breakdown of the 2026 budget shows that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) allocated N1,291,865,877 for the procurement of military kits, uniforms, helmets and boots.

Among the services, the Nigerian Army allocated N4,227,764,074 for protective gear, including ballistic helmets and ballistic vests, while the Nigerian Navy allocated N4,256,000,000 for the procurement of arms, ammunition, webbing and ballistic protection equipment.

In contrast, the Nigerian Air Force allocated N3,675,000,000 for the procurement of uniforms and accoutrements.

Despite these allocations, soldiers said they still resort to open markets to meet their needs if they are to maintain a neat appearance in uniform.

According to some of the soldiers, relying solely on standard-issue items leaves them looking untidy, as the supplies do not adequately meet their needs. They also alleged that they are often told that available stock is reserved for commanders.

When contacted, the director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, said the sale of military uniforms was prohibited, stressing that such items are controlled and not meant for sale in open markets.

He assured that the Armed Forces would continue to work with relevant agencies to curb the illicit supply of military gear across the country.

He said: "The Armed Forces of Nigeria do not authorise the sale of military uniforms, accoutrements or other controlled military items through open markets or other unauthorised channels.

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"Such items are intended solely for official use, and their unauthorised circulation poses security risks, including the potential for impersonation of military personnel.

"The Armed Forces continue to work with relevant agencies to curb the illicit sale and misuse of such items. Anyone with credible information on these activities is encouraged to report it to the appropriate authorities for investigation and necessary action."

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the uncontrolled sale of tactical and military-grade gear in open markets exacerbates Nigeria's security crisis by enabling bandits, insurgents and other non-state actors to disguise themselves as security personnel, compromise checkpoints and carry out violent attacks without immediate detection.

Despite directives from the Ministry of Defence, which strictly criminalise the unauthorised sale, purchase and wearing of military camouflage by civilians, tactical gear remains alarmingly accessible.

In February 2024, in response to the prevailing security situation in the country, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle, reaffirmed the ban on the unauthorised use of military camouflage, stating that only the Armed Forces and the Nigeria Police Force, when engaged in joint operations with the military, are permitted by law to wear military camouflage.