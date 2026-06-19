Sudan: State Minister of Finance Discusses Debt Relief and Return of Investments to Sudan With Qatari Counterpart

19 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Baku, June 18, 2026 (SUNA) - State Minister at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Mohamed Nour Abdel Daim, discussed with Qatar's Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, ways to enhance financial and investment cooperation between the two countries on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku. The meeting was attended by Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, Amina Mirghani Ali Al-Toum.

The meeting addressed Sudan's debt file and ongoing efforts to restructure financial obligations in a manner that would contribute to economic stability and create a conducive environment for Sudan's reintegration into the regional and international financial system.

The two sides also discussed understandings regarding the return of Qatari investments to Sudan and the reactivation of Qatari financial institutions' activities, including the possible resumption of operations by Qatar National Bank, in support of financing and investment flows into productive and service sectors.

The meeting underscored the importance of expanding financial and investment cooperation and opening direct financing channels for priority projects, particularly in infrastructure, energy and basic services, in support of Sudan's reconstruction and economic recovery efforts.

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The two sides further stressed the importance of coordinating positions within international and regional financing institutions to support Sudan and facilitate access to the financing required for implementing its economic and reform programmes, thereby promoting stability and sustainable development.

Read the original article on SNA.

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