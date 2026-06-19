Sudan and Saudi Arabia Discuss Debt Relief and Financing for Recovery and Reconstruction Projects

Baku, June 18, 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan and Saudi Arabia discussed ways to enhance financial and economic cooperation and support efforts to address Sudan's debt burden and secure financing for economic recovery and reconstruction programmes.

The discussions took place during a meeting between State Minister at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Mohamed Nour Abdel Daim, and Saudi Minister of Finance Mohamed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Baku.

During the meeting, the State Minister reviewed Sudan's plan to settle arrears and financial obligations to international financing institutions, reaffirming the government's commitment to fulfilling its obligations and restoring its full engagement with regional and international financing and development institutions.

He called on Saudi Arabia to continue supporting Sudan within international and regional financing institutions to facilitate access to the funding required for implementing economic recovery and reconstruction programmes in light of the exceptional challenges facing the country.

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For his part, the Saudi Minister of Finance affirmed the Kingdom's commitment to continuing its support for Sudan, strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economic and financial fields, and backing efforts aimed at achieving economic recovery and implementing what has been agreed upon between the two countries in this regard.

The meeting also addressed the importance of providing direct financing for priority development and service projects to support government efforts to rehabilitate infrastructure and improve basic services for citizens. The meeting was attended by Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, Amina Mirghani Ali Al-Toum.