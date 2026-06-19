Uganda: Mubende High Court Opens Criminal Session With 50 Cases Amid Funding Concerns

The in-house criminal session at Mubende High Court has commenced with judicial officers and justice sector stakeholders pledging to expedite the hearing of cases despite funding challenges affecting court operations.

The session opened following a pre-session meeting chaired by Resident Judge Justice Tadeo Asiimwe and attended by representatives from the Uganda Prisons Service, Uganda Police Force, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), court assessors, lawyers on state brief and other justice sector actors.

Justice Asiimwe urged stakeholders to make effective use of the limited time allocated to the session, emphasizing the importance of coordination in ensuring smooth proceedings.

"I urge stakeholders to ensure timely summoning of witnesses and adequate consultations with accused persons to facilitate smooth proceedings," he said.

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He also encouraged the increased use of plea bargaining as a mechanism to reduce case backlog and accelerate the resolution of criminal cases within the justice system.

"I want prison authorities to identify and sensitise inmates willing to take plea deals," Justice Asiimwe noted.

A total of 50 cases have been listed for hearing during the session. The majority of the cases involve aggravated defilement, followed by murder, aggravated robbery and trafficking in persons.

The pre-session meeting was moderated by Mubende High Court Deputy Registrar HW Rogers Kinobe Binega. Stakeholders commended the Judiciary for facilitating the session and agreed on operational arrangements to guide its conduct.

However, participants expressed concern over inadequate funding for some justice sector institutions, saying the shortfall continues to affect preparation and the effective management of court sessions.

Following the meeting, Justice Asiimwe proceeded with plea-taking before adjourning the matters to June 29, 2026, when substantive hearings are expected to begin.

The Mubende criminal session is among several in-house sessions recently launched by Principal Judge Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo as part of a nationwide strategy to reduce case backlog and improve access to justice.

The Judiciary has directed that all ongoing criminal sessions be concluded by August 30, 2026.