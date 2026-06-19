Nigeria: Kenna Appoints Alasa As Deputy Managing Partner

One of Nigeria's leading corporate law firms, KENNA, has appointed of Ms Eunice Alasa as Deputy Managing Partner, effective June 17, 2026. Ms Alasa, a Partner in the firm's Governance and Financial Services practice, brings a wealth of experience in energy law, intellectual property, and financial services.

In her new role, Alasa will work closely with the Managing Partner to oversee the firm's strategic direction, drive operational excellence, and further strengthen KENNA's commitment to delivering integrated legal solutions across key practice areas.

According to the law firm, her appointment reflects the firm's continued investment in leadership depth and its dedication to nurturing talent from within.

Alasa advises on governance and transactional matters, with a particular focus on clients in the telecommunications, energy, and financial services sectors.

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She has been instrumental in shaping the firm's governance advisory practice and has earned recognition for her strategic counsel on complex regulatory and commercial issues.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Partner of KENNA, Ituah Imhanze, expressed full confidence in Alasa's leadership capabilities.

He said, "Eunice has been an invaluable asset to our firm, demonstrating exceptional legal acumen, strategic foresight, and an unwavering commitment to our clients and colleagues. Her deep understanding of governance and financial services, combined with her collaborative leadership style, makes her the ideal choice to serve as Deputy Managing Partner. I have every confidence that she will excel in this new capacity and help guide KENNA toward even greater heights."