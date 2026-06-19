Nigeria: Gov Mbah's Transformation, Strategic Investments in Enugu Deserve Commendation, Says Prince-Henry Hart

A renowned engineer, project management expert and public affairs commentator, Prince-Henry Hart Ucheonwu, has commended the administration of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for what he described as the far-reaching transformation of Enugu State through strategic investments in human capital development, infrastructure, healthcare, education, security and economic expansion.

Prince-Henry stated that the impact of the governor's policies and programmes had become increasingly visible across the state, particularly in the Enugu North Senatorial District, where several communities are benefiting from improved road networks, healthcare facilities, educational infrastructure and enhanced economic opportunities.

His remarks come amid growing commendations from various stakeholders and institutions, including UNICEF, which recently described the governor's massive investments in education, primary healthcare and infrastructure as a turning point for Enugu State.

Speaking on the administration's performance, Prince-Henry said Governor Mbah had demonstrated uncommon political will in pursuing developmental initiatives capable of laying a sustainable foundation for future generations.

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According to him, the governor's commitment to allocating substantial resources to education, the construction of Smart Green Schools, ward based healthcare centres, road infrastructure and security architecture has redefined governance in the state.

"Governor Peter Mbah has shown that governance is ultimately about measurable impact on the lives of the people. Across Enugu State, and particularly within the Enugu North Senatorial District, citizens are witnessing a deliberate and coordinated effort to bridge developmental gaps that had existed for years," he said.

He noted that communities across the Nsukka cultural zone were already feeling the positive effects of the administration's developmental agenda through improved access roads, healthcare projects, educational reforms and agricultural interventions.

He listed the dualisation of the Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road, SUMAS Teaching Hospital, 102 Smart Green Schools and Type 2 hospitals, completed and ongoing link roads, as well as agricultural reform programmes, as projects that would secure a better future for the people.

"What distinguishes this administration is its emphasis on both physical infrastructure and human capital development. Roads open communities for economic activities, but investments in education, healthcare and skills development create the human capacity required to sustain growth," he added.

The engineer further observed that the governor's vision of transforming Enugu into a leading destination for investment and innovation was gradually materialising through ongoing reforms and strategic projects spread across the state's 260 wards.

Prince-Henry particularly applauded the establishment of Smart Green Schools and modern primary healthcare centres, describing them as legacy projects capable of reshaping the future of rural communities.

"The Smart Green School initiative and the ward based healthcare programme represent investments whose benefits will endure for decades. These are projects that directly touch families, improve living standards and prepare our children for a highly competitive global environment," he said.

He added that the governor's emphasis on security and economic growth had further enhanced public confidence and created a more conducive atmosphere for business and investment.

Commenting on the forthcoming Enugu North Senatorial bye election and preparations for the 2027 general elections, Ucheonwu also expressed support for the choice of Ikeje Asogwa as the APC candidate.

He described Asogwa as an experienced administrator and grassroots politician with the capacity to provide effective representation for the people of the district.

"The choice of Ikeje Asogwa reflects a thoughtful appreciation of competence, experience and understanding of the developmental needs of the Enugu North Senatorial District.

"At this critical stage of our development, the district requires a senator who can effectively complement ongoing efforts at the state level by attracting federal opportunities, advocating strategic projects and ensuring that the interests of our people are adequately represented," he said.

Prince-Henry maintained that the district's growing developmental momentum required leadership capable of sustaining engagement with relevant stakeholders at all levels of government.

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"The people of Enugu North deserve representation that is proactive, accessible and development oriented. I believe Ikeje Asogwa possesses the requisite experience and capacity to advance that objective," he stated.

He therefore urged political actors and residents of the senatorial district to place greater emphasis on competence, service delivery and developmental vision when evaluating candidates seeking elective offices.

According to him, the ultimate objective should be the consolidation of the gains already being recorded across the district and the state at large.

"The future of Enugu North must remain anchored on development, inclusiveness and effective representation. Our collective responsibility is to support leaders and policies that promote prosperity, social progress and sustainable growth for our people," he said.

Prince-Henry expressed optimism that the combination of effective governance at the state level and quality representation at the National Assembly would accelerate the pace of development across Enugu North Senatorial District and Enugu State generally.