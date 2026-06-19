Ghana: Govt Spends Gh¢888m On No Academic Fees Policy in 2 Years

19 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

A total of 312,448 students have benefited from the No Academic Fees Policy over two academic years at a cost of GH¢888.8 million, the Minister of Education, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has disclosed.

According to the minister, 152,698 students benefited from the policy at a cost of GH¢399.3 million during the 2024/2025 academic year, while 159,750 students benefited at a cost of GH¢489.4 million in the 2025/2026 academic year.

Mr Iddrisu made the disclosure while updating Parliament on the implementation of the policy yesterday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He also revealed that 1,530 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) had received full fees and residential support under the Free Tertiary Education for PWDs initiative at a cost of GH¢9.8 million.

Related Articles

In addition, he noted that GH¢16,433,905 had been disbursed as full-fee coverage loans to 1,332 students, including 610 students of the Ghana School of Law, for the 2025/2026 academic year through the Student Loan Trust Fund.

Mr Iddrisu further stated that GH¢127,832,498 had been disbursed as loans to 46,679 students for the first semester of the 2025/2026 academic year under the enhanced student loan scheme.

He described the No Academic Fees Policy as a major social intervention that must be sustained because it reduces the financial burden on students and supports access to higher education.

"The policy is actively transitioning towards a direct-to-institution disbursement model, which will strengthen accountability and streamline delivery in subsequent academic years," Mr Iddrisu said.

He stressed that adequate funding had been released for the policy by the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson.

"There is no outstanding obligation in respect of 'No Fee Stress' for 2024/2025 and 2025/2026. The Honourable Minister of Finance has made adequate releases to the Student Loan Trust, which is executing the policy. What we do is just authentication," he said.

On another matter, Mr Iddrisu said the allocation of 42 per cent of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) budget to support the School Feeding Programme under the Free SHS policy had contributed to the country's educational infrastructure deficit.

He therefore proposed a realignment of GETFund resources to focus more on foundational learning, particularly literacy and numeracy.

However, the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, argued that allocating 42 per cent of GETFund resources to the School Feeding Programme was inappropriate because it fell outside the fund's core mandate.

She therefore called for alternative sources of funding for the programme to ensure that GETFund resources were used for their intended purpose.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.