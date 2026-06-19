Ghana: Soft Diplomacy Must Move From Rhetoric to Results

Yesterday's Africa Young Diplomats Forum (AYDF) International Diplomatic Leadership Conference held in Accra has once again brought to the fore an issue that is often discussed but not sufficiently acted upon, the power of soft diplomacy in shaping Africa's future.

The emphasis by speakers on the role of diplomacy in promoting regional integration, strengthening partnerships and advancing sustainable development is both timely and necessary.

Indeed, as highlighted at the conference, Africa cannot achieve the aspirations of Agenda 2063 in isolation. Cooperation, trust and strategic alliances remain the bedrock of meaningful progress.

However, while the rhetoric is commendable, the challenge has always been translating these ideas into concrete outcomes that benefit the ordinary African.

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Soft diplomacy which relies on dialogue, influence, cultural exchange and mutual respect offers a powerful alternative to confrontation and fragmentation.

It provides a pathway for African countries to resolve differences, build consensus and pursue shared economic goals.

Yet, across the continent, we continue to witness divisions, weak coordination and missed opportunities for collaboration.

The Ghanaian Times believes that Africa stands at a critical juncture.

With a youthful population, abundant natural resources and increasing global relevance, the continent has every reason to succeed.

What is needed is a deliberate and sustained commitment to using diplomacy as a tool for development rather than mere engagement.

The call by Prof. Tunji John Asaolu for collective action and stronger partnerships must not be treated as another conference statement.

It must inspire policy direction at both national and regional levels. Governments must prioritise diplomatic engagement that yields tangible economic and social benefits.

Equally important is the role of the youth, as underscored by Ambassador Hiwot Tariku Goshu.

Young people must not remain passive observers of Africa's development journey.

They must be empowered, equipped and given the space to lead. Their energy, innovation and fresh perspectives are indispensable in navigating today's complex global landscape.

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The Ghanaian Times also notes the critical link between diplomacy and inclusive development, as highlighted by the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.

Development cannot be sustainable if it excludes women, children and persons with disabilities. True diplomacy must, therefore, reflect the interests of all segments of society.

That said, the time has come for African leaders to move beyond declarations and adopt measurable actions.

Regional bodies must strengthen coordination mechanisms, eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks and ensure that agreements reached are fully implemented.

Furthermore, platforms such as the AYDF must not end as annual talk shops. They should evolve into action-driven hubs that track progress, support young leaders and influence policy decisions across the continent.

The Ghanaian Times calls on governments, policymakers and development partners to invest deliberately in diplomatic capacity, youth leadership and regional cooperation frameworks.

Africa's development cannot be outsourced; it must be driven from within through unity of purpose and clarity of vision.

In conclusion, soft diplomacy remains one of Africa's most underutilised tools. If properly harnessed, it can unlock opportunities for trade, peace and sustainable development. But this will only happen if words are matched with action.

Africa does not lack ideas. What it needs now is the courage and commitment to act on them.