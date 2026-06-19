Ghana: NGO Condemns Attack On Forestry Commission Personnel At Babatokuma

A Rocha Ghana, an environment Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has condemned the recent attack on staff of the Forestry Commission and the destruction of the timber checkpoint staff accommodation at Babatokuma in the Kintampo District of the Bono East Region.

It said the violent incident, which occurred on June 9, this year, was unacceptable under any circumstances since it could easily have led to the loss of lives.

"These acts not only jeopardise the safety of Forestry Commission personnel and others working to protect Ghana's forests and natural resources, but also undermine the rule of law and the collective national effort to safeguard our environment for present and future generations," a statement issued in Accra by A Rocha and copied The Ghanaian Times in Accra on Wednesday said.

This incident, it emphasised, was part of a broader and deeply concerning pattern of attacks, threats, and intimidation directed at those working to protect Ghana's forests, wildlife, and other natural resources.

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A Rocha said the recurrence of these incidents demands urgent national attention, adding that when attacks against frontline personnel go unpunished or unresolved, they embolden perpetrators, weaken the enforcement of environmental laws, and erode public confidence in the administration of justice.

It, therefore, called for swift, thorough, independent, and impartial investigation by the Ghana Police Service and all relevant law enforcement agencies, with the prompt prosecution of all persons found responsible in accordance with the laws of Ghana.

The NGO also underscored the need for immediate measures to strengthen the safety and security of Forestry Commission personnel and all others engaged in protecting Ghana's natural resources, particularly in high-risk operational areas.

Furthermore, the statement called for firm and sustained action to prevent and deter attacks, threats, and acts of intimidation against officers, community monitors, and all individuals and institutions engaged in environmental protection and law enforcement.

"Greater transparency and accountability in the handling of this case and other similar incidents, including regular public updates on the progress of investigations and prosecutions to reinforce confidence in the administration of justice.

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"Enhanced inter-agency collaboration and sustained investment in environmental law enforcement to combat illegal logging, illegal mining, wildlife crime, and other environmental offences that continue to threaten Ghana's natural heritage and place frontline personnel at risk," the statement concluded.