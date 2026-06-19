Nigeria: The Opium of the Masses - By Babatunde Towobola

Karl Marx called religion the opiate of the people, a drug that intoxicates citizens, making it impossible for them to respond to the indignities in their society and to improve their situation.

We all recognise it as an instrument that should enhance human dignity and quality of life through our relationship with a higher being.

This promise of improvement is what compels people's strong devotion to religion.

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But when it is misunderstood and doesn't produce the expected outcomes, the strongest devotion of your life could actually end up being the greatest threat to your dignity.

This is seen in societies like Nigeria, once known as the most religious nation on earth, yet still battling with underdevelopment.

Our perceived closeness to God still hasn't improved our overall quality of life.

In his 298-page book 'Opium of the Masses: How Religion Today Aids Underdevelopment', combining his experience in law, human rights education, public policy research, and as a pilgrim of religion and also

As a Nigerian citizen, Babatunde Towobola questions the role of religion in our lives today and how its practice affects our ability to experience development in a democratic setting.

Babatunde Towobola, Esq, is a Legal Practitioner. His core interests are in Administrative Law and Constitutional Law. He possesses a first and a Master's degree in law.

He is also a performance poet and keynote speaker known as 'The 8th Sage'.

He focuses on highlighting unique perspectives on the everyday issues we face, with a view to helping his audience understand the underlying factors and to look within themselves to take responsibility for the solutions they seek to help make life better for all.

His works include 'Systems,' 'Poetry and Constitutions,' If I Was President,' and 'Unmaking Women, Making Sheroes, which seeks to improve understanding towards preventing the scourge, and helping inspire women and girls who have had to go through the travails of sexual and gender based violence (GBV) and violence against women and girls (VAWG).