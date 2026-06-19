Nigeria: INEC Has Finally Recognised Our Leadership - SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) led by Prof. Sadique Gombe has declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEÇ) has finally acknowledged its leadership as the authentic one by recognising them on its website.

The party said the act by the commission had restored the party's autonomy in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

Recall that the crisis erupted when the SDP National Executive Committee expelled Shehu Musa Gabam as national chairman over alleged misconduct and financial impropriety, and appointed Prof. Gombe to lead the party.

Gabam challenged the action in court and secured an interim order from the Court of Appeal reinstating him, which INEC relied on to restore his name on its portal.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Gombe-led National Working Committee rejected the move and approached the Supreme Court. In its final judgment, the apex court upheld the party's autonomy and affirmed that political parties have the right to discipline members and choose leaders according to their constitution.

The court held that neither INEC nor the courts can impose leadership on a political party, effectively ending the dispute in favour of the Gombe-led leadership.

Following the judgment, INEC removed Gabam's name and those of expelled members from its portal on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The commission's action marked the end of months of externally induced leadership crisis and restored clarity on the party's authentic leadership.

However, the party's National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, yesterday said the development positions the SDP on a strong pedestal of sustainable stability ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He added that it allows the party to present its presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, to Nigerians as the leader with capacity to take the country out of its current challenges.

"The decision by INEC to respect the rule of law and judicial authorities has been widely commended by Nigerians, particularly SDP faithful nationwide. Party members described it as a victory for constitutionalism and internal democracy,"he said.

He noted that INEC's new stance recognises the party's autonomy to choose its leadership and conduct internal affairs according to its constitution, the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2026.

He stressed that it aligns with the Supreme Court's position that neither courts nor INEC have authority to interfere in the internal affairs of political parties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Aiyenigba urged INEC to sustain the new stance and work cooperatively and respectfully with all political parties.

He said SDP remains poised to work with all Nigerians and democratic institutions to deepen democracy and provide a platform for citizens seeking an end to poverty and insecurity.

"The National Chairman Prof. Gombe and members of the NWC assured the public that the party will continue to promote Nigeria's true interests and work for democratic consolidation." Aiyenigba stated.