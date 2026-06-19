South Africa: Media Statement - Higher Education Committee Extends Condolences to Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University Following Passing of Vice-Chancellor

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, Mr Tebogo Letsie, extends heartfelt condolences to the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) and the family of Professor Tandi Matsha-Erusmus following her passing.

"Prof Matsha-Erusmu's death is a great loss to SMU, the higher education sector and South Africa at large. We recognise her devotion and passion for the advancement of health sciences education. Her leadership for research and innovation and social justice are a true testament to her indelible legacy which lives on," said Mr Letsie.

Mr Letsie praised Prof Matsha-Erusmus for her integrity, academic rigour, compassion and impact on students, staff, and the entire university communities. "As the Portfolio Committee we share in the grief felt by the university and offer our deepest condolences to her loved ones, and colleagues. We pray that they find strength in this difficult time."

The committee also extends its support to the SMU community as it comes to terms with the loss of its Vice-Chancellors and leader who served the institution with distinction and unwavering dedication.

The committee believes that Professor Matsha-Erasmus' legacy will continue to inspire generations of students, researchers, and academics in the higher education sector.