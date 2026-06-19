South Africa: History and Craft Meet in the Gardens of Babylon

The vegetable garden at Babylonstoren gave me something I had not expected. A direct line from the Company's Garden in 1652 to my present, here at the foot of the Simonsberg, watched over by a lesser-known mountain. After which the farm is named.

Babel. Babble. First the biblical flood, Noah's Ark, people and creatures on the move. Humans and animals desperate to find purchase for foot, hoof and claw. Deciding to build a great tower, of which their God disapproved. Then, a garble of voices, indistinct, no one ear discerning what any mouth nearby is saying. A confusion of languages. Sown by their God. Babel.

When Pieter van der Byl, a burgher at the Cape in the short years following the landing of Jan van Riebeeck and his cohort, first arrived on the land he had been granted by Governor Simon van der Stel in 1692, only 40 years after those ships had arrived in Table Bay, he spied a strange looking mountain that seemed to stand guard over his newfound land.

There's a tendency to pronounce the farm's name as if it were Babylon Storen, whereas it means Babylon Tower, or Tower of Babel. So it means Babylon's Tower. That mountain seemed, to the nascent farmer, who had been stationed in the Company's Garden in the shadow of Table Mountain, like the Babel's Tower of the Bible. It would be the name of his farm.

What more could Van der Byl do...