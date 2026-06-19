South Africa: Stellenbosch Food and Wine Community Hosts Fundraiser for Errieda Du Toit

19 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tgifood Writer

Cape Town food professional and cookbook author and television personality Errieda du Toit is facing substantial medical bills, and Stellenbosch food and wine professionals have come to her aid.

The Stellenbosch family of food, wine and hospitality professionals has rallied in support of beloved South African foodie veteran, cookbook author and TV content producer and script writer Errieda du Toit. They have donated time, expertise and stock to a fundraiser dinner on 24 June at Lanzerac Estate Hotel & Spa, for which tickets have gone on sale.

Errieda has inspired and connected South Africans through food for decades. She is widely known as the Huiskok (home cook) on Radio Sonder Grense, as the food content producer for the popular TV series Kokkedoor, and as the author of several acclaimed cookbooks, including the Kokkedoor cookbooks, Masterchef SA - The Cookbook and Share: A Century of South African Community Recipes.

The fundraiser is being presented by Onderstok Food Creative, a collective of Stellenbosch chefs committed to celebrating food, creativity and community, in association with Stellenbosch Wine Routes. The event has been made possible through the generosity of Lanzerac, chefs, wine producers, hospitality partners and suppliers who have donated their time, expertise and products in support of the initiative.

The evening will be hosted by media personality Martelize Brink, who has donated her time to the fundraiser.

The evening brings together some...

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