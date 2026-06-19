Egypt to Host Zone 5 Qualifiers U18 Afrobasket 2026

The FIBA Africa regional office has confirmed that Uganda will no longer host the qualifier tournaments for the 2026 FIBA U18 AfroBasket tournaments for Zone 5 teams.

Both tournaments were initially scheduled to take place in Kampala, Uganda from 14 to 21 June.

However, FIBA Africa has now announced that Cairo, Egypt will host the regional qualifier from 23-29 July.

Participating national teams in the girls' tournament include hosts Egypt, Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

The participating national teams in the boys' tournament are Egypt (hosts), Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

The winners of the two tournaments will qualify for the 2026 U18 AfroBasket tournaments (boys and girls), which will be held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, from 5-16 August.

The teams that have already qualified for the 12-nation 2026 U18 AfroBasket include the hosts, Côte d'Ivoire, as well as the teams that finished in the top four in the previous editions in 2024. These are: Cameroon, Mali, Senegal and Morocco.

Chad secured their place in the final round by topping the regional Zone 4 qualifier, which was held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, last week.