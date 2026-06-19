Tanzania: Mineral Markets Cut Smuggling, Lift Revenue

Dodoma — THE establishment of mineral markets and purchasing centres has improved transparency in Tanzania's mineral trade and reduced smuggling, the Mineral Commission has said.

Speaking at the ongoing Public Service Week exhibitions at Chinangali Grounds in Dodoma, Mineral Commission officer from the Directorate of Mineral Inspection and Trade, Ibrahim Akyoo, said the system has strengthened official mineral trading channels and improved government revenue collection.

He said the country now has 44 mineral markets and 120 mineral purchasing centres that allow miners and traders to sell minerals through formal systems.

Akyoo said the directorate oversees mineral trading, promotes Tanzanian participation in the sector, combats smuggling, conducts tax and financial audits, and provides laboratory services.

Accoring to him, public exhibitions are being used to educate stakeholders on opportunities in mining, trading, value addition, and related services.