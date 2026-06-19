Tanzania: Employers Told to Honour Domestic Workers' Wages

Mwanza — THE government has reminded employers of domestic workers to comply with newly introduced minimum wage regulations and ensure workers receive all benefits provided under labour laws.

The reminder was issued during the commemoration of International Domestic Workers' Day in Mwanza this week.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director of domestic workers' rights organisation Wote Sawa, Ms Angela Benedicto, urged employers to fully implement the new regulations.

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She said employers whose domestic workers live outside their homes must pay a minimum monthly salary of 160,000/-, while live-in workers are entitled to at least 80,000/- per month.

Domestic workers employed by senior public officials, including judges, ministers, Members of Parliament and other government leaders, must receive a minimum monthly wage of 265,000/-, she said.

Those working for diplomats, including ambassadors, and large-scale business owners are entitled to a minimum monthly salary of 328,000/-.

Wote Sawa lawyer Ms Jackline Ngalo said the government directive also requires employers to provide domestic workers with employment benefits enjoyed by workers in other sectors.

These include annual leave, weekly rest days, social security contributions and assistance in obtaining National Identification Authority (NIDA) identity cards.

Ms Benedicto said Wote Sawa has spent more than a decade working with the government and development partners to strengthen protection for children, women and other vulnerable groups.

During period under review, the organisation has reached more than 10,000 domestic workers and 300,000 people through labour rights awareness programmes.

It has also supported about 1,500 survivors and operates safe houses in Mwanza, Kigoma and Kagera regions because of their proximity to international borders.

Ms Benedicto identified the lack of national identity cards as one of the major challenges facing domestic workers, saying it limits access to essential services such as opening bank accounts.

Other challenges include the absence of formal employment contracts and poor working conditions.

Representing Mwanza Regional Commissioner Said Mtanda, Ilemela District Administrative Secretary Mariam Msengi directed NIDA officials and district authorities across the region to facilitate the issuance of national identity cards to domestic workers to enable them to access their legal rights and public services.

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During the commemoration, domestic workers also raised concerns over the challenges they continue to face and called on the government and employers to fully enforce labour laws protecting their rights.