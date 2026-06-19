Namibia: Tanzania to Host Namibia President

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT of Namibia, Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to arrive in the country today, for three-day state visit at the invitation of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, aimed at strengthening cooperation in various sectors between the two countries.

According to a statement issued yesterday by Directorate of Presidential Communications, during the visit, President Dr Nandi-Ndaitwah will hold bilateral talks with her host President Samia, with a view to strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

The two leaders will witness the signing of Memoranda of Understanding in key sectors and address a joint press conference.

"On June 20, President Nandi-Ndaitwah will hold official talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the State House in Dar es Salaam. The leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, as well as regional and international matters of common interest," the statement reads.

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According to the statement, the visit reflects the enduring historical and brotherly relations between Tanzania and Namibia, rooted in Africa's liberation struggles, solidarity and a shared commitment to development.

The visit, which will be President Nandi-Ndaitwah's second to Tanzania since taking office, is expected to further deepen bilateral ties and advance cooperation for the benefit of citizens of both nations.

Moreover, President Nandi-Ndaitwah's having lived and worked in Tanzania during that historic period, will use the opportunity to revisit places that hold personal and symbolic importance, including Magomeni in Dar es Salaam, where she once resided, and the Namibian Freedom Fighters' Cemetery in Kongwa, Dodoma.

She will also tour the African Liberation Movements Freedom Fighters Camp in Kongwa District, Dodoma Region, a historic site associated with the continent's liberation movements.

President Nandi Ndaitwah is scheduled to conclude her state visit on Monday