Tanzania: Barker - Simba Must Keep Fighting

Dar es Salaam — SIMBA SC Head Coach Steve Barker said his side must continue fighting until the end of the season after securing a crucial 1-0 victory over Mbeya City FC in the Mainland Premier League match at Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya on Wednesday.

A first-half goal from Congolese midfielder Elie Mpanzu proved decisive as Simba collected three important points to remain firmly in the title race.

The victory moved Simba to 64 points from 27 matches, keeping pressure on Young Africans SC as the battle for the championship continues. Barker commended his players for their discipline and determination in difficult playing conditions.

"It was a very tough game, and the pitch made it difficult for both teams," said Barker.

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"But I am happy with the mentality shown by the players. They stayed focused, worked hard and fought for the result."

Mpanzu scored the only goal of the match in the 43rd minute after completing Clatous Chama's wellweighted assist. Barker described the win as important at a stage of the season where every point could influence the title race.

"We will continue fighting because every game is now very important for us," he said.

"The players understand what is needed and we must stay competitive until the end." Despite the victory, the South African coach admitted that Simba still have areas that need improvement ahead of the remaining fixtures.

"There are still things we need to work on," he explained. "As coaches, we will analyse the performance and continue improving because we want the team to become better with every match."

While Simba strengthened their position at the table, Mbeya City remain under pressure near the relegation zone with 25 points from 27 matches.

With only a few matches left before the season concludes, Simba know there is little room for mistakes as they continue pursuit of the league title.