Tanzania: Council Officials Face 501m/ - Laundering Charges

Singida — SEVEN officials of Manyoni District Council and a contractor have been arraigned before the Manyoni District Court in Singida Region and charged with money laundering and other economic crimes involving loss of funds amounting to 501m/-.

The accused are former Treasurer George Mzeru, accountants Emilian Mauki, Lutufyo Mwakapala, Edward Kilumbu, Revania Ruheta, Doreen Shirima and Salum Mafita, as well as contractor Michael Mushi of ML Kimboka General Trading.

The charges were read by State Attorney Godfrey Songolo before Resident Magistrate Ailisile Mwankejela.

The court heard that the accused face six charges, including money laundering, leading an organised criminal group, causing loss to a specified authority, theft by public servants, embezzlement and misappropriation.

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According to the prosecution, the offences were allegedly committed between July 1, 2024 and May 29, 2026, resulting in a financial loss of 501m/- to the government.

The State Attorney told the court that the charges were brought under various laws, including the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act, the Penal Code and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act.

The accused were not required to enter a plea because the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the matter.

They were also denied bail, with the court stating that it has no authority to grant bail in such cases.

The case was adjourned to June 30, 2026, for mention while investigations continue.