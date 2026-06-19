Tanzania: Kihongosi Orders Timely Completion of Sh23.9bn Irrigation Project

Iringa — CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary for Ideology, Propaganda and Training Kenani Kihongosi has directed the contractor responsible for the Sh23.9bn Mgambalenga irrigation project to complete the scheme within the agreed timeframe, warning that no further extensions will be approved.

Kihongosi issued the directive during an inspection visit to the project site at Mtandika Village in Ruaha Mbuyuni Ward, Kilolo District, where he expressed concern over delays affecting the implementation of the irrigation scheme.

He said farmers had waited too long to benefit from the project and that continued delays were limiting communities' access to the economic opportunities expected from the investment.

He instructed contractors and project engineers to accelerate ongoing works and ensure all remaining activities were completed without further postponement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kihongosi said the government had committed substantial resources to the project and expected the investment to deliver tangible benefits to the people.

He warned that unnecessary delays, poor performance, and excuses from those responsible for implementation would not be tolerated.

Once completed, the irrigation project is expected to directly benefit 1,129 farmers and indirectly support more than 38,000 residents through increased agricultural production and expanded farming activities.

Project engineers said the scheme will increase irrigated farmland from the current 150 hectares to 1,700 hectares, enabling farmers to cultivate throughout the year, improve productivity, and reduce dependence on unpredictable rainfall.

The expansion is expected to strengthen food security, increase household incomes, and provide smallholder farmers with more reliable opportunities to improve agricultural output.

Kihongosi directed project managers to submit regular progress reports and promptly address any challenges that could hinder timely completion.

He said all public investments must provide value for money and deliver results that can be felt by the communities they are intended to serve.

On the other hand, Kihongosi appealed to Water Minister Jumaa Aweso to support additional interventions aimed at improving access to water in Kilolo District.

In response, Aweso announced a Sh500mn allocation for a separate water project that will involve drilling boreholes and rehabilitating existing water infrastructure. The initiative is expected to improve access to clean water for domestic use and livestock.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Infrastructure Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, Kihongosi cautioned against actions that could threaten peace and stability, saying development can only be achieved in an environment of security and cooperation.

He urged residents to safeguard unity and reject individuals or groups seeking to create divisions within society.

Meanwhile, in Njombe, CCM Secretary for Political Affairs and International Relations Rabia Abdalla Hamid has assured traders and farmers of continued government support through reforms aimed at improving markets and expanding economic opportunities.

Speaking during a visit to the Njombe Farmers' Market, Hamid commended traders for their contribution to economic growth and said government reforms were focused on strengthening market systems, improving infrastructure, and enhancing access to essential services.

She said ongoing measures include improving road networks, storage facilities, and access to financial services to enable farmers and small-scale traders to increase production and expand their businesses.

Hamid encouraged traders to take advantage of emerging opportunities and assured them that their concerns would be presented to relevant authorities for consideration and action.