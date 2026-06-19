Tanzania: Free Medical Camp Brings Relief in Katavi

Katavi — HUNDREDS of residents have benefited from free health screening and treatment during a seven-day medical camp held in Mpanda Municipality, Katavi Region.

The camp was organised by a non-governmental organization; Empower Society Build the Nation (ESBN) as part of efforts to bring specialised healthcare services closer to communities.

The week-long outreach programme provided screening and treatment for a range of conditions, including eye complications, while also offering HIV testing, health counselling, blood donation services and screening for cervical and breast cancer.

Speaking at the close of the camp, ESBN Medical Team Leader, Dr Seif Nassor, said the initiative was aimed at improving access to specialised healthcare services.

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He said in addition to screening and treatment, the medical team educated residents on the symptoms, prevention and management of communicable and noncommunicable diseases.

"Apart from health screening, patients diagnosed with various conditions received immediate treatment, including surgical procedures," he said.

Dr Nassor noted that the camp attracted a large number of residents, particularly elderly people seeking medical attention.

He said the advanced healthcare services provided during the camp had brought significant relief to residents in Mpanda and neighbouring areas.

"We will continue educating young people on the importance of attending medical camps organised by specialists so they can benefit from advanced healthcare services," he added.

According to Dr Nassor, ESBN will continue following up patients who received treatment during the camp, particularly those requiring further medical care and surgical procedures.

"Our team will collaborate with health workers in health centres and hospitals across the region to ensure that patients requiring operations receive appropriate care," he said.

Meanwhile, ESBN Communication Officer, Mr Goodluck Joseph, said the camp also provided an opportunity for health workers to share experiences and strengthen healthcare service delivery.

He added that after concluding activities in Mpanda, the organisation plans to extend similar medical services to Kigoma, Kagera, Lindi and Mtwara regions.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Ms Flora Pesambili of Mpanda Municipality commended ESBN and its partners for organising the camp, saying it had brought much-needed specialised medical services closer to the people.