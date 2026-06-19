Tanzania: From Rocks to Riches - How 2026/27 Budget Advances Mineral Processing Ambitions

Dar es Salaam — FOR decades, Tanzania has been known as one of Africa's top mineral-rich countries. Its exports and government revenues have benefited greatly from resources like gold, diamonds, tanzanite, graphite, nickel, rare earth elements, coal and iron ore.

Despite this, a key question remains: why does Tanzania keep exporting raw minerals while other nations gain more value by processing, refining and manufacturing these resources?

Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar's FY 2026/27 National Budget offers one of the clearest insights answer. This budget, critically examined, indicates a strategic move by the government away from a mining economy centred on extraction towards one focused on beneficiation, processing and industrial value addition.

If successfully implemented, this strategy could turn Tanzania from a raw mineral provider into a regional hub for mineral processing, serving East Africa, Southern Africa and global markets.

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More importantly, it could create thousands of jobs, attract billions of dollars in investment and substantially boost the mining sector's contribution to the country's economic growth.

The budget recognises mining not only as a source of royalties and taxes but also as a catalyst for industrialisation and economic transformation.

The economic issue with raw mineral exports is simple: exporting unprocessed minerals means the country only captures a small part of the full value chain. Most economic benefits such as refining, manufacturing, technology development, engineering services and highskilled jobs occur outside the country.

For instance, exporting a tonne of graphite, nickel concentrate, or rare earth minerals, also known as critical minerals or technological minerals, in raw form yields significantly less economic value than processing these materials into battery components, industrial materials, semiconductors, or finished products.

Similarly, activities like gold refining, gemstone cutting and polishing generate significantly higher value than merely exporting raw materials. The budget proposed by Ambassador Omar endorses a strategy aimed at keeping more of this value within Tanzania.

This marks a crucial move from focusing solely on resource extraction to fostering resource-based industrialisation. More strategically, the FY2026/2027 budget encourages mining investment.

One of the strongest signals contained in the budget is the government's commitment to accelerating large-scale mining investments. The budget suggests amendments to the Value Added Tax system to acknowledge tax exemption clauses in framework agreements between the government and mining investors.

This aims to speed up the development of joint venture mining projects and facilitate the easier execution of large-scale investments. This measure is important because mining and mineral processing demand large capital investments.

While many sectors allow businesses to start with modest funds, mineral beneficiation projects typically need processing plants, smelters, refineries, power infrastructure, transportation networks, water supply systems, environmental management solutions and advanced engineering technologies. Investors therefore prioritise clear regulatory frameworks and stable fiscal policies before investing.

The FY 2026/2027 budget's initiative to simplify investment procedures aims to minimise delays and boost investor confidence.

When reviewing the budget document or listening to a debate in parliament, a key question may arise: How much investment is necessary?

This budget by Ambassador Omar proposes that turning Tanzania into a true mineral-processing hub will require significantly larger investments than those typical of traditional mining activities.

International experience shows that establishing integrated mineral-processing ecosystems often requires billions of dollars in long-term investment.

For Tanzania, the required investments are likely to fall into several categories: Processing and refining facilities, such as modern gold refineries, graphite processing plants, nickel refineries and rare-earth separation facilities, involve substantial capital investment.

The costs for individual facilities typically range from tens of millions to several hundred million dollars, depending on their size and technology.

Secondly, Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones. Mineral processing industries gain advantages from clustering. Dedicated industrial parks connected to mining regions can lower logistics expenses and draw in downstream manufacturers.

Thirdly, energy infrastructure is vital. Mineral beneficiation consumes a lot of energy. Smelters, refineries and processing plants need dependable and cost-effective electricity.

Therefore, completing strategic energy projects, such as expanding electricity generation capacity, is essential for advancing mining industrialisation.

Fourthly, transport infrastructure is crucial. Processed minerals and manufactured goods depend on effective transport networks that link mines, processing plants, ports and export markets. Continued investments in roads, railways and ports will be vital.

Fifth, skills development is essential. Mineral processing depends on professionals like engineers, metallurgists, geologists, technicians, chemists and environmental experts.

Thus, investing in human capital is just as important as funding physical infrastructure. These combined investments could total several billion dollars over the next twenty years or by 2050.

Additionally, the economic returns might be even greater, as value-added industries produce considerably higher output than raw mineral exports. What indicates Tanzania's competitive edge in the FY 2026-2027 national budget? The goal of establishing a mineral-processing hub is achievable.

Tanzania benefits from several advantages that many of its competitors do not have. The country has extensive reserves of minerals including gold, graphite, nickel, coal, rare earth elements, diamonds, and gemstones.

These resources offer a dependable supply for various downstream industries. Tanzania's ports, transport routes and regional trade links make it a natural gateway to East and Central Africa. As a result, processed mineral products can access various regional markets. Three, Expanding Energy Capacity.

Recent investments in power generation such as strategic hydropower projects and planned wind and increasingly solar power enhance the feasibility of energy-intensive processing industries.

Fourth, political commitment is evident, with the FY2026-2027 national budget highlighting a growing emphasis on industrial value addition rather than dependence on raw exports; together, these factors enhance Tanzania's prospects as a future destination for mineral processing. Employment creation, as outlined in the budget, is the greatest economic advantage.

One of the key benefits of mineral beneficiation is its potential to generate jobs. While mining operations alone provide employment, processing industries offer significantly more opportunities.

An economy focused solely on raw extraction usually employs workers in mining, transport and support services. In contrast, a value-added mining economy creates a broader spectrum of employment opportunities across various sectors.

Direct employment within processing facilities requires metallurgists, engineers, electricians, machine operators, laboratory technicians, quality-control specialists and environmental experts to ensure processes adhere to ESG standards.

Indirect employment occurs when large industrial projects increase demand for services and suppliers such as construction, transportation, maintenance, logistics, equipment supply, catering and security.

Additionally, induced employment arises as higher incomes generate more jobs in retail, housing, education, healthcare and other service sectors. International experience shows that each direct job in mineral processing can generate several indirect jobs across the economy.

This multiplier effect is a key reason why governments are increasingly focusing on value addition instead of raw exports. Regarding the FY 2026- 2027 national budget, the Youth Employment Opportunity and its implications for Tanzania's young population are especially important.

Every year, many young Tanzanians join the labour market in search of employment. Traditional mining alone cannot absorb this growing workforce.

Mineral processing industries, however, demand a wider variety of skills and roles. Young people skilled in engineering, information technology, industrial chemistry, environmental management, logistics, finance and manufacturing will find increasing opportunities as the sector develops.

This aligns closely with the goals of Tanzania Development Vision 2050 and the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP IV), both of which focus on increasing productivity, industrial growth and creating high-value jobs.

Beyond Mining, creating industrial linkages: The greatest long-term benefit of mineral beneficiation may not be mining itself. Rather, it is the industrial ecosystem that emerges around it. A refinery creates demand for machinery maintenance.

A graphite-processing facility creates opportunities for battery manufacturing. A gemstone-cutting industry supports tourism, jewelry manufacturing and exports, and a nickel refinery can support future electric-vehicle supply chains.

These linkages contribute to diversifying the economy and lowering reliance on a limited set of activities. Over time, Tanzania might shift from exporting minerals to trading industrial products.

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This shift would significantly alter the economy's structure. All the initiatives in the FY 2026-2027 national budget aim to transform Tanzania from a resource-rich to a value-rich economy.

However, despite these opportunities, becoming a mineral-processing hub requires a clear plan. Several challenges must be tackled to achieve this goal. Energy Costs: Processing industries require reliable and cost-effective power sources.

Skills Gaps: The nation needs to enhance technical and vocational training to satisfy industry needs. Access to Capital: Major projects depend on substantial long-term financing solutions.

Regulatory Predictability: Investors must trust that policies will remain consistent over time. Environmental Sustainability: Processing industries must comply with contemporary environmental standards to promote sustainable growth.

Ignoring these challenges could obstruct progress toward objectives in value addition. The FY 2026-2027 national budget marks the start of Tanzania's era of mineral industrialisation.

It indicates a significant change in the country's approach to mining, moving beyond just extracting and exporting raw minerals. Instead, Tanzania is now aiming to capture more value by investing in processing, refining and manufacturing industries.

The reforms that support mining investment, along with expanding infrastructure, developing energy and implementing industrial policies, lay the groundwork for a future mineral-processing economy.

Reaching this goal will demand billions of dollars in investment, robust public-private partnerships and ongoing policy support. Nevertheless, the potential benefits are significant.

This transformation could lead to higher export earnings, increased industrial growth, greater government revenues and the creation of thousands of skilled jobs.

If successful, Tanzania might be remembered not just for its mineral resources but as a nation that transformed mineral wealth into industrial prosperity. The 2026/27 budget highlights Tanzania's shift from being primarily a mining country to becoming a key mineralprocessing hub.

This transition reflects a move away from just extracting resources towards adding value through processing, positioning Tanzania as a major mineral-processing center in Africa.