Tanzania: Yanga Return to Summit

Arusha — YOUNG Africans SC returned to the top of the Mainland Premier League table after securing a 2-0 victory over Fountain Gate FC at Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha yesterday.

The result lifted Yanga to 66 points from 27 matches, two points ahead of rivals Simba SC with three matches remaining in the title race. Fountain Gate remain 10th in the standings with 29 points from 27 games.

The hosts, Fountain Gate, threatened early when Juma Abushiri struck from outside the box in the fifth minute, but Yanga goalkeeper Djigui Diarra reacted well to deny the effort.

Four minutes later, Yanga responded with their fullback, Mohamed Hussein, who delivered a low cross into the area for Maxi Nzengeli, whose attempt went wide of the target.

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Yanga continued to press and nearly opened the scoring in the 29th minute when Nzengeli played a through ball towards Laurindo Aurélio, but Fountain Gate goalkeeper, Machupa Kapili, came off his line quickly to clear the danger.

Mudathir Yahya also tested Kapili late in the first half, but the keeper produced two saves to keep the match level at the break. Yanga eventually broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute.

Captain Bakari Mwamnyeto delivered a long pass into the box where Mudathir headed the ball into the path of Pacome Zouzoua, who finished with a half-volley past Kapili.

The visitors doubled their lead a minute later after Nzengeli sent in a low cross that was only partially cleared by Fountain Gate defenders.

The loose ball fell to Laurindo Aurélio, who fired home from close range. Fountain Gate attempted to respond in the 57th minute when Abushiri struck a freekick on target, but Diarra was again equal to the effort.

The home side came close to reducing the deficit in the 69th minute after Elie Mokono connected with a cross from Henry David inside the box, only to see his effort strike the woodwork.

In other matches, Pamba Jiji FC thrashed Mtibwa Sugar FC 4-0 to remain seventh in the standings with 36 points. The defeat increased pressure on Mtibwa Sugar, who remain in the relegation play-off zone.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Prisons FC climbed to 14th place with 26 points after securing a 1-0 victory over JKT Tanzania, who stay sixth with 38 points.