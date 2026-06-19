Ghana: Labour Ministry Inaugurates Audit Committee to Strengthen Accountability

The Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment (MLJE) has inaugurated a five-member audit committee to promote accountability, transparency and prudent management of public resources.

The committee, constituted in line with the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act, 2016 (Act 921), is expected to provide oversight on financial management, ensure compliance with regulations and facilitate the implementation of audit recommendations.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Accra yesterday after administering the oath of office and secrecy to the members, the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, described the event as a significant step towards strengthening financial discipline and good governance within the ministry.

He explained that the committee's work would help ensure that public funds were used efficiently and in accordance with established regulations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Dr Pelpuo noted that appearing before an audit committee could be uncomfortable for those not committed to doing the right thing, and expressed the hope that the inauguration would mark a new phase of proper conduct to avoid situations that could embarrass the ministry.

He said the committee's mandate covered financial oversight, audit coordination, risk management, compliance assurance and governance strengthening.

According to him, the committee would review audit reports, monitor the implementation of recommendations and ensure adherence to government accounting standards and financial management regulations.

The Minister also underscored the role of effective auditing in national development, stressing that institutions such as the Police Service and the Audit Service must function effectively if the country was to develop rapidly.

The Deputy Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Mr Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey, said the committee had a critical role in ensuring that recommendations contained in Auditor-General and internal audit reports were fully implemented.

He explained that under the PFM Act, audit committees were required to monitor management's response to audit findings and ensure that corrective actions were taken promptly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Aborbi-Ayitey said the committee was expected to ensure that resources allocated to the ministry were managed transparently and efficiently to create value for the people.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Samuel Gyekye-Mensah, expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in the members and pledged their commitment to delivering on their mandate.

Mr Gyekye-Mensah, who is also Deputy Director in charge of On-Site Support Activities at the IAA, emphasised the need for teamwork and dedication among members to achieve results.

He urged management and internal auditors of the ministry to address weaknesses promptly before external audits were conducted.

Other members of the committee are Pamela Osei Agyekum from the IAA, Deborah Kokor Cobbina from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, Gifty Joyce Bosomprah of the MLJE and Shadrach Mensah of the MLJE.