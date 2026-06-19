South Africa: Soweto in the Early 1970s

19 June 2026
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

The sacrifice of the Class of 1976, their act of defiance, their courage and bravery are steeped in South Africa's post-apartheid history.

As the country observes the 50th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising - a turning point in South Africa's struggle for liberation - the University of Cape Town (UCT) joins the rest of the country to reflect on this symbolic moment. UCT News spent some time in the Special Collections library, for more on life in Soweto in the lead-up to this tumultuous time.

The research uncovered a collection of photographs, captured by the late Emeritus Professor Martin West, a former UCT deputy vice-chancellor, deputy principal and honorary doctorate recipient. Emeritus Professor West's photographs captured the African Independent Churches in Soweto and "show a segment of society hidden to most South Africans".

As part of his PhD in social anthropology, West took hundreds of images of the African Independent Churches between 1969 and 1971 - a few years before the 1974 decree that declared Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in schools. Some of these images are included here and comprise baptisms, prayer meetings, healing services, weddings and everyday life in the township.

West's book, Bishops and Prophets in a Black City: African Independent Churches in Soweto, Johannesburg, was first published in 1975 - one year before the Soweto Uprising.

Read the original article on UCT.

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