South Africa: Actress Goes Viral Warning Women Off Her Husband Then Deletes the Video

Rorisang Mohapi, known for her roles in House of Zwide and Kwa Baba, posted a video after a woman approached her husband, actor Ntuthuzelo Grootboom, at Fourways Mall while he held flowers he had bought for Mohapi.

The video divided social media, with some backing Mohapi and others warning her not to be "too sure" of her husband. She deleted it this week without saying why.

Actress Rorisang Mohapi posted a video this week warning women to stay away from her husband, actor Ntuthuzelo "Prince" Grootboom. It went viral. Then she deleted it.

It started at Fourways Mall. Mohapi and Grootboom had gone for groceries. While he and the Uber driver loaded the boot, a woman approached him.

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Grootboom was holding a bouquet of flowers he had just bought for his wife. The woman asked if the flowers were for her. When he said no, she pushed further -- asking where the wife was. Mohapi was sitting a few feet away, inside the car.

She only found out when the driver gave it away. As they pulled off, he turned to Grootboom and said: "You did too much. You embarrassed the girl."

Grootboom shot back: "Yeah, because what the flip was she doing?"

Mohapi said her mood shifted from curiosity to outrage within minutes -- and she was not going to let it go without saying something.

"If you were at Fourways Mall at around six, you know who you are. Don't you dare disrespect me," she said.

She also warned women who had been sending her husband messages and "poems" through social media that their behaviour had a time limit.

"Your days are numbered. And you're not going to get him, so what now? One day is one day, you don't know me."

The internet split. Some backed her. Others told her to make her husband do his own warning. A section went further, suggesting she was being naive about men in the entertainment industry.

"I'm from the future, and he's gonna disappoint her," one commenter wrote.

At some point this week, Mohapi deleted the video. She has not explained why.

Relationship coach Kabelo Masalesa, who has worked as a couples therapist for six years, said the incident reflects something broader shifting in how people handle conflict.

"For many people today, social media has become the first language of emotion," he said.

He warned that public opinion is not a stable place to anchor a relationship. When outside voices rush in, they can replace the couple's own trust and communication.

"You are offering your most sacred experiences to strangers who have made no relational investment in you," he said.

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"Public opinion is far too volatile to anchor your emotional security to."

The video, the reaction, and the deletion all happened within days of each other. Masalesa might say that was always how it was going to go.