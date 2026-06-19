Kenya: 2027 Elections - Kenyan Politicians' Presence in Places of Worship Grows

Nairobi — In view of the 2027 general elections, Kenya's main political leaders have intensified their presence in churches of various Christian denominations.

Despite bans imposed by the authorities of the main religious denominations against holding rallies and political propaganda activities in places of worship, at least two such incidents were recorded this week.

On Sunday, June 14, opposition leaders, including Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka of the United Opposition coalition, attended Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kibabii, Bungoma County, western Kenya. At the end of the service, they made a donation to support the canteen service for students at the parish-affiliated school. That same day, President William Ruto attended a religious service at the Kiserian Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kajiado County, joining the faithful in worship.

Also on June 14, leaders of the Linda Mwananchi movement visited the AIPCA Thika Cathedral in Kiambu County, Central Kenya. The African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) is one of the country's leading African Independent Churches (AIC) and the largest indigenous church in Kenya. Founded in the 1920s among the Kikuyu people of central Kenya, its history is closely linked to the nationalist movements that opposed British colonial policies, including those related to forced labor.

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Linda Mwananchi--a Swahili expression meaning "Protect the Citizen" or "Defend the Citizen"--is a civic and political movement that promotes citizen empowerment, public accountability, and good governance. Among its objectives is overcoming ethnic and regional divisions by giving greater attention to the social and economic issues that affect the entire Kenyan population.

The arrival of the movement's delegation during the religious service, however, provoked protests among the faithful, to the point that the celebrant issued a harsh rebuke to the politicians present. Both the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and leaders of other Christian denominations have repeatedly reiterated the ban on using places of worship for political propaganda. In 2020, Kenyan Catholic bishops affirmed that churches "are not political arenas" and prohibited politicians from addressing liturgical assemblies, denouncing the increasing transformation of religious celebrations into election campaign events.

In July 2024, the KCCB reiterated its opposition to the use of churches as platforms for political consensus, criticizing in particular the practice of publicly displaying donations or financial contributions during religious services in order to increase popularity or gain electoral support. In March 2025, the Bishop of Nakuru, Cleophas Oseso, criticized politicians' donations to the Church because "we do not know where these enormous sums of money come from" (see Fides, 7/3/2025).