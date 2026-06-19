Rwanda: Budget for Genocide Survivors' Support Rises By Nealry Rwf3bn

The government has allocated an additional Rwf2.86 billion for care and support to survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in the 2026/2027 national budget raising the allocation to about Rwf19 billion.

The additional funding aimed at enhancing ongoing welfare programmes that promote survivors' well-being and living conditions was highlighted on Thursday, June 18, during Senate discussions on the draft law determining the State budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

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Presenting a report by the Senate Committee on Economy and Finance on the implementation of Senate recommendations during the review of the Budget Framework Paper, Sanator Fulgence Nsengiyumva said the allocation responds to concerns repeatedly raised in Parliament.

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Lawmakers had requested government to increase funding for the renovation and construction of houses for genocide survivors, arguing that housing for survivors remains one of the recurring issues brought to parliamentary attention.

"The budget allocated to genocide survivors' support increased by nearly Rwf3 billion, and their homes renovated through that allocation because the issue of housing continues to be reported to Parliament by survivors," Nsengiyumva told senators.

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The discussion reflected broader efforts to strengthen social support for survivors, particularly elderly and vulnerable households.

The Senate committee also indicated that another recommendation linked to preserving the memory of the genocide had been considered in the draft budget.

According to Nsengiyumva, districts expect to receive more resources for the construction, expansion and maintenance of genocide memorial sites in the coming fiscal year.

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For the 2026/2027 fiscal year, the initial allocation targets districts of Kayonza, Rwamagana, Nyamasheke and Huye, with plans to expand support to additional districts as resources become available.

During the session, Senator Esperance Nyirasafari welcomed the move, particularly the decision to allocate resources for establishing a genocide memorial in Huye District.

She said she recently visited the district and found that land had already been prepared for the project.

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Nyirasafari argued that Huye's history during the genocide made it important for the district to have such a memorial.