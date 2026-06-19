Rwanda: Passengers to Kigali Airport Urged to Arrive Early Amid Traffic Disruptions

Passengers travelling through Kigali International Airport have been advised to plan ahead following the temporary closure of the Prince House Junction-Cyamitsingi road section, which is expected to affect traffic flow to and from the airport.

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The City of Kigali has closed a section of RN4 / KN5 Road from midnight on Friday, June 19, to midnight on Friday, June 26, to allow drainage works aimed at improving stormwater management between Amahoro Stadium and the wetland located between Niboye and Kanombe.

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The Rwanda Airports Company (RAC) said the works may impact access routes to the airport during the construction period, urging passengers to allocate extra travel time.

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"Passengers are advised to plan ahead and use alternative roads listed to avoid delays," RAC noted in its advisory.

RwandAir also issued an advisory, warning that road closures along the Kanombe corridor may lead to congestion around the airport.

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"Passengers are strongly advised to arrive at the airport earlier than usual and allow extra travel time to avoid missing their flights," the airline said.

It noted that check-in opens four hours before departure and closes one hour and 30 minutes before departure.

Road Closures affecting Kigali International Airport access.º Due to planned road closures on the Prince House - Cyamitsingi route (Kanombe) from 19-26 June 2026, traffic disruptions are expected around Kigali International Airport. Passengers are strongly advised to arrive at... https://t.co/18Io5t7FCf-- RwandAir (@FlyRwandAir) June 18, 2026

The City of Kigali has urged motorists to use alternative routes including KK 190 Street via Sonatube, Alpha Palace and Kabeza; KK 241 Street through Sonatube, Sahara, Nyakabanda and Alpha Palace; KK 23 Avenue via Kicukiro Centre, Muyange, Busanza and Kanombe; KK 12 Avenue via Sonatube and Sahara; and KG 109 Street connecting Rwahama, Remera Gare and Giporoso.