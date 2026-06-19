Malawi: High Court Rules Chief Secretary Had No Power to Redeploy Police Officers, Government to Appeal

The High Court has ruled that the Chief Secretary acted outside his legal mandate by redeploying officers serving in the Malawi Police Service, declaring that such powers are exclusively vested in the Police Service Commission.

In a judgment delivered by Justice William Msiska, the court held that the authority to deploy or redeploy police officers rests with the Police Service Commission and not with the Chief Secretary. The ruling marks a significant development in a dispute over the management and independence of the police service.

The case is linked to the controversial redeployment of several senior police officers. Four of the five police commissioners who last year secured an injunction blocking their transfers were later reassigned to non-active, supernumerary positions.

The affected commissioners--Christopher Katani, Rhoda Manjolo, Emmanuel Soko, and Chikondi Chingadza--received redeployment letters dated 3 February 2026, placing them in roles with no specific operational responsibilities. The moves had sparked legal challenges over whether the Chief Secretary had the authority to make such decisions.

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Lawyer Khumbo Soko represented the successful party in the matter.

Following the judgment, the Attorney General, appearing on behalf of the Chief Secretary, informed the court that the government intends to appeal the decision. The Attorney General also applied for leave to appeal and sought a stay of the judgment pending the appeal process.

However, Justice Msiska refused to grant the stay at the hearing, meaning the ruling remains in effect. The court, however, indicated that the defendant is at liberty to file a written application seeking a stay.

The decision is expected to have far-reaching implications for the governance of the Malawi Police Service and could shape future interpretations of the respective powers of the Chief Secretary and the Police Service Commission. With the government signalling its intention to challenge the ruling, the matter now appears headed for further litigation in the appellate courts.