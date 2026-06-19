Malawi: Mera Cuts Fuel Prices As Malawi Moves to Ease Pump Costs

Motorists and businesses across Malawi are set to benefit from lower fuel costs after the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) announced significant reductions in the retail prices of petrol, diesel, and kerosene, effective midnight on 19 June 2026.

According to a statement issued by MERA Board Chairperson Lucas Kondowe, the regulator approved the downward revision after considering recommendations from its Energy Pricing Committee (EPC) during its monthly fuel price review. The decision follows the average Free on Board (FOB) prices of imported petroleum products recorded in June 2026, compared to those in May.

Under the new pricing structure, the maximum pump price of petrol has been reduced from K6,209 to K5,619 per litre, representing a 9.5 percent decrease. Diesel has dropped from K6,687 to K6,306 per litre, a reduction of 5.7 percent, while kerosene has seen the biggest cut, falling from K5,709 to K4,771 per litre, equivalent to a 16.43 percent decrease.

MERA said the reductions were triggered under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), which allows for price adjustments when changes in import and landed costs exceed the established threshold. In this case, the In-Bond Landed Costs (IBLC) for the three petroleum products fell beyond the five percent trigger band, warranting a downward review.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The authority has directed all fuel retailers nationwide to ensure that petrol, diesel, and kerosene are sold at prices not exceeding the newly approved maximum pump prices.

Despite the latest reductions, MERA cautioned that it will continue monitoring developments on the international market, noting that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to influence global petroleum prices and related supply chain costs.

The price cuts are expected to provide some relief to consumers and transport operators, with the potential to lower operating costs and ease pressure on households and businesses that rely heavily on fuel.