Malawi: RBM Commends Old Mutual Malawi's Strategic Investment Drive As It Launches New Equity Fund

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has praised Old Mutual Malawi for its continued efforts to develop innovative financial products that support economic growth, expand investment opportunities, and promote financial inclusion across the country.

The commendation was made by RBM Director of Capital Markets and Microfinance Supervision, Khumbo Mtalika, during the official launch of Old Mutual Malawi's new Unit Trust Equity Fund. The investment product is designed to give individuals the opportunity to invest in shares of businesses, participate in their growth, and build long-term wealth through a professionally managed and structured investment vehicle.

Speaking at the launch, Mtalika described the introduction of the Equity Fund as a significant milestone for Malawi's financial sector, saying it reflects Old Mutual Malawi's commitment to empowering citizens to participate meaningfully in the country's economic development.

He noted that Old Mutual has consistently introduced products that broaden access to financial services and investment opportunities, adding that the new fund further strengthens its position as a leading provider of collective investment schemes in Malawi.

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"The introduction of this product adds significant value to financial inclusion by creating another avenue through which ordinary Malawians can invest and grow their wealth," said Mtalika. "It also demonstrates Old Mutual's commitment to providing more opportunities for people to participate actively in the economy."

Mtalika further explained that collective investment vehicles such as the Equity Fund can play an important role in national development by pooling resources from many individual investors into sizeable funds that can support large-scale investments.

He said while many citizens may not have sufficient capital to invest independently in major projects or listed companies, collective investment schemes enable them to combine their resources and access opportunities that would otherwise be beyond their reach.

Old Mutual Malawi Unit Trust Board Chairperson Alfred Majamanda said the launch of the Equity Fund reinforces the company's mission of helping customers achieve their financial aspirations while ensuring the organisation remains relevant in an evolving economic landscape.

Majamanda explained that the Equity Fund forms part of a broader and diversified Unit Trust portfolio designed to cater to investors with different financial goals and risk appetites. He said the company's Interest-Bearing Assets Fund offers a more stable, income-focused option for those seeking lower risk and steady returns, while the Balanced Fund combines growth and income strategies for investors looking for a middle ground between capital appreciation and stability.

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He expressed optimism that the new Equity Fund, together with the digital platforms supporting it, would expand access to investment opportunities and encourage greater public participation in Malawi's capital markets.

"We are hopeful that the Equity Fund, alongside our digital capabilities, will make a meaningful contribution to broadening investment participation across Malawi, deepening the country's capital markets, and empowering more Malawians to take part in the nation's economic growth journey," Majamanda said.

The launch comes as financial institutions increasingly seek to promote a culture of saving and investing, with policymakers viewing broader participation in capital markets as an important driver of long-term economic development and wealth creation.

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