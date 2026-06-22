Africa: France Among 15 Countries to Pledge to Target Illegal Fishing With Shared Data

France is among 15 countries to have signed the Mombasa Declaration, unveiled at the Our Ocean Conference held in the Kenyan port city this week. The global agreement, aimed at combatting illegal and destructive fishing, commits countries to improved data collection and sharing of information on fishing vessels.

The 11th edition of the Our Ocean Conference began in Mombasa on Tuesday, its first time being held in Africa, bringing together politicians, NGOs, investors and innovators.

Since its first edition in 2014, organisers say it has led to more than 2,900 commitments valued at over $169 billion, covering marine conservation, sustainable fisheries, climate adaptation, security and pollution reduction.

The Mombasa Declaration signed on Wednesday commits to modernising vessel registries, better monitoring and sharing data with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Signatories include Belgium, Cameroon, Chile, Dominican Republic, France, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Somalia, South Korea and the Republic of Congo.

Landmark WTO deal shifts course in global effort to curb overfishing

For years the fishing industry has resisted transparency, either to disguise illicit activity or simply to ensure competitors did not know about valuable hunting grounds, Tony Long, CEO of charity Global Fishing Watch told French news agency AFP.

Many ships also disguise their real owners, flying flags that have nothing to do with their true base of operations, he said.

Global Fishing Watch is launching a "world-first global map" during the conference, tracking every class of fishing vessel, including the so-called "dark fleet" that tries to hide its location.

"Too much of today's fishing remains invisible to those tasked with managing our ocean," said Long, vowing the map would "transform scattered, fragmented data into actionable insights for policymakers".

Many countries have come to see the long-term benefits of open data, notably since the UN's Sustainable Fisheries Resolution in 2024, which has put "transparency at the forefront of every discussion," Long said.

Disappearing dugongs

The issue is existential for local fishermen just a few kilometres up the Kenyan coast, who accuse large, foreign-crewed trawlers of destroying fish stocks and damaging the marine environment.

"This is making people here poor and dramatically changing the sea ocean bed which has depleted a lot of species in our area," said Awadh Mbarak, 53, secretary of a "beach management unit" in the coastal town of Kipini.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Legal Affairs Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A retired fisherman from the same town, Twaha Yusuf, told AFP he had not seen a dugong, the beloved manatee-like sea mammals, for 40 years - and blames the trawlers.

"Maybe my son will not even see sea turtles in the future," he said.

How Europe's appetite for farmed fish is gutting Gambia's coastal villages

Locals accuse trawlers of illegally trespassing in shallow waters reserved for small, local boats. But without publicly available data, it is impossible to hold them to account.

"Small-scale fishers are unable to feed their families. They're losing their livelihoods," said Maisey Pigeon of the Coalition for Fisheries Transparency, a Washington-based NGO.

"A lack of transparency enables things like illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and also human rights and labour abuses on fishing vessels."

(with AFP)