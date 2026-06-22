Gabon Plans to Raise $1.5b in Return to Eurobond Market

Gabon is preparing a return to the international bond market with a planned 10-year issue of CFA857.85 billion, or about $1.5 billion.

The proposal is included in the 2026 Amending Finance Bill, adopted by the Council of Ministers on May 22 and reviewed by the National Assembly's Finance Committee since June 10. If approved, the deal would be Gabon's largest sovereign bond issue since 2021.

Société Générale is listed as lead bank for the transaction, marking a shift from Gabon's previous bond deals, which were led mainly by JP Morgan, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank. The choice points to a possible change in market partners as Gabon seeks to rebuild access to external financing.

The government has not yet disclosed the proposed coupon, timing, use of proceeds or guarantees. The bill still needs approval from both houses of parliament before becoming law.

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Gabon has issued several international bonds before, including $1.5 billion in 2007, another $1.5 billion in 2013, €500 million in 2015 and $800 million in 2021. Its last bond was partially defaulted in 2023 during the political transition before a restructuring began. A successful new issue would signal improved investor confidence and could support talks with the IMF.

Key Takeaways

Gabon's planned bond sale is a test of whether investors are ready to look past the country's recent debt stress and political transition. A $1.5 billion issue would give the government major financing room, but it also comes with risk because Gabon only recently faced payment problems on its 2021 bond. The final terms will matter more than the headline amount. Investors will watch the coupon, maturity, guarantees, use of proceeds and whether the deal is linked to an IMF-backed reform path. Société Générale's role also suggests Gabon is trying to reposition its financing strategy with a bank that has deep experience in Francophone and Central African markets. A successful issue could help normalize Gabon's market access and lower pressure on domestic financing. But weak terms or limited demand would show that sovereign risk remains high. For now, the bond plan is a signal of ambition, not yet proof of renewed market confidence.