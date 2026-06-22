Chad: RSF-Aligned Gov Suspends MSF Operations Over Abuse Allegations in Chad

Nyala / El Tina — Mohamed Hassan El Tawashi, Prime Minister of the Government of Peace and Unity, the executive authority established by the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), which is aligned with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has ordered the suspension of all activities by the French medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in areas under its control, citing allegations of sexual exploitation involving Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad.

In a directive by El Tawashi yesterday, he said the suspension aims to protect the dignity of the Sudanese people and strengthen accountability. The decision also establishes a fact-finding committee headed by the Ministers of Justice, Foreign Affairs, and Health, with representatives from the Public Prosecution, Military Intelligence, the police, and the National Commission for Humanitarian Access. The committee has been instructed to submit its findings within 30 days.

The order directs health and humanitarian authorities to take measures to prevent any disruption to aid services resulting from the suspension. El Tawashi also commended the Chadian authorities for pursuing legal action against those implicated and called for justice and protection for victims.

The move follows MSF's announcement that it had dismissed 18 staff members in eastern Chad after investigating allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse reported by Sudanese refugee women in late 2024.

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According to the organisation's statement, multiple investigation teams examined 59 allegations of misconduct, including sexual harassment, exploitation, and abuse involving staff members, contractors, suppliers, and daily workers. While some allegations were substantiated, others could not be verified because investigators were unable to identify victims or perpetrators.

"Where investigations established serious misconduct, immediate disciplinary action was taken," MSF said. "As a result, 18 staff have been dismissed and are now barred from working with MSF."

The allegations gained wider attention after an Associated Press report cited an internal MSF memorandum that described cases in which refugee women were allegedly exploited in exchange for food, water, employment, and other forms of assistance. The report also referred to allegations involving underage girls.

MSF described the findings as "a serious breach of MSF's values and responsibilities" and said it "deeply regret[s] the harm caused". The organisation said it has strengthened recruitment procedures, complaint mechanisms, and safeguarding measures in eastern Chad, and encouraged staff, patients, and community members to report any misconduct.

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MSF has not disclosed whether criminal charges have been brought against those dismissed, stating that it supports survivors in deciding whether to report cases to the authorities and that protecting their confidentiality remains a priority.